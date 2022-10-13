ESPN: Washington Commanders Dan Snyder claims ‘dirt’ he’s gathered on owners could ‘blow up’ NFL

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder says he has accumulated so much "dirt" on fellow National Football League owners that a leak could "blow up" top league executives and even the NFL commissioner, according to a report published by ESPN describing Snyder's fight to hold onto the franchise.

According to the report, several owners say Snyder's threats are a tactic intended to scare them from voting to remove him as he faces lawsuits and investigations on multiple fronts.

In 2021, a congressional committee launched an investigation into Snyder after the league fined Washington $10 million following its review into the team's history of workplace misconduct. Snyder has also faced accusations of sexual harassment. Over the summer, Snyder testified remotely before the committee.

The report says Snyder has told close associates that over his career as owner he has compiled detailed records and damaging information on team owners, and league office executives - including Goodell – through private investigators and other sources.

The article says an associate who has met with Snyder says the owner has become "paranoid" about executives and former employees opening up to investigators and reporters. The reports says one owner described Snyder as "behaving like a mad dog cornered."

ESPN says the Commanders have denied the claims that Snyder has collected private information or dossiers on league owners and executives. "Owners have a shared love of the game, mutual respect for each other and our organizations, and a strong working relationship," a team spokesperson told ESPN.