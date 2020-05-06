ER nurse talks about what it's like to be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic

Imagine being in your first year as an emergency room nurse and COVID-19 happens. That was the case for Virginia Walker in Loudoun County.

She says the built-up fear over COVID-19 is making it even more difficult for patients when they’re diagnosed.

Walker tells FOX 5 her heart goes out to the frightened COVID-19 patients walking into the emergency department.

She says she feels honored to help people at their most vulnerable moments and is blown away by all of the support for healthcare workers.