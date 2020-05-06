Expand / Collapse search

ER nurse talks about what it's like to be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic

By
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC

National Nurses Week

Imagine being in your first year as an ER nurse and COVID-19 happens. That was the case for this young woman in Loudoun County.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Imagine being in your first year as an emergency room nurse and COVID-19 happens. That was the case for Virginia Walker in Loudoun County. 

She says the built-up fear over COVID-19 is making it even more difficult for patients when they’re diagnosed. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather 

Walker tells FOX 5 her heart goes out to the frightened COVID-19 patients walking into the emergency department.

She says she feels honored to help people at their most vulnerable moments and is blown away by all of the support for healthcare workers. 