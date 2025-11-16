Empty boat found in Chesapeake Bay while tracking missing Maryland man's phone, search grows

article

The Brief Lonnie James Johnson, 65, of Chesapeake Beach, was reported missing after failing to return from a boating trip. His 23-foot white center console boat was found empty near Taylor’s Island after a search traced his cell phone signal. Maryland Natural Resources Police and partner agencies are using drones, air units, and dive teams in the search.



Maryland officials are searching the Chesapeake Bay for a missing boater after his vessel was found empty near Taylor’s Island in Dorchester County on Friday.

What we know:

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, the missing boater has been identified as Lonnie James Johnson, 65, of Chesapeake Beach.

Officers were dispatched Friday morning after receiving a report of an overdue boater who was last seen operating a white 23-foot center console boat out of Chesapeake Beach on Thursday, Nov. 13.

The unoccupied boat was located Friday morning by the reporting party after they tracked Johnson’s cell phone location to the area of Taylor’s Island.

The search for Lonnie Johnson

The search involves several partner agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Maryland State Police Aviation, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and Saint Leonard Volunteer Fire Department. Crews are using both aviation and dive teams to assist.

Lonnie James Johnson, 65, of Chesapeake Beach (Photo provided by police)

How to help

Anyone who may have seen boating activity related to Johnson or knows of his possible locations since he left Chesapeake Beach is urged to contact the Maryland Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.