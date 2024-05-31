Elkridge shooting leaves 3 dead

Three people were shot and killed Thursday night at a house in Elkridge in what police are calling an "apparent murder and attempted suicide."

Howard County police say they were called to the 6900 block of Norwood Ferry around 10 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Officers located three women dead inside the home. Two men, one of whom police believe to be the suspect, were transported to the hospital with critical injuries. A juvenile who was inside was unharmed.

Preliminarily, detectives believe all those involved are related. The investigation is continuing at this time.