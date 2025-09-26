Woman critically injured after getting arm stuck in freight elevator at DC apartment

The Brief A woman was critically injured after her arm got caught in a freight elevator at the Dorchester House apartments. The D.C. Department of Buildings has ordered the elevator be removed from service until they figure out what caused the failure.



A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries on Friday night after her arm was trapped in the door of a freight elevator in an Adams Morgan apartment building.

What we know:

D.C. Fire and EMS reported the rescue shortly before 8 p.m. at the Dorchester House apartment on 16th Street NW.

According to the department, the woman had gotten her arm stuck in the elevator door. Paramedics took her to the hospital with critical, life-threatening images.

A source told FOX 5's Shomari Stone that the woman was on the fourth floor when she was trapped.

In a statement to FOX 5, the D.C. Department of Buildings said that an inspector at the apartment has ordered the elevator be taken out of service while the department investigates what caused the failure.

What they're saying:

Several residents told FOX 5 that they knew the woman, and regularly saw her in the building in her wheelchair with her service dog.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the elevator to fail.