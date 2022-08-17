Elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City wins $250K on lucky lottery scratch-off

An elementary school teacher vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland will be all smiles heading back to school this year after winning a quarter of a million dollars on a lottery scratch-off.

Lottery officials say the lucky winner from Reisterstown was on vacation at the beach with his wife recently when he woke early and picked up a $10 scratch-off ticket at the Acme grocery store in the 9500 block of Coastal Highway.

The march to the sea at Ocean City, MD. on July 3, 2012 . ( Photo by Jeffrey MacMillan )

When he realized he won $250,000 he rushed back to tell his wife - who was still sleeping!

"This was too exciting," the 58-year-old winner told lottery officials. "I had to wake her up to tell her I won."

The winner is on a bit of a lucky streak, lottery officials say, after he won a $10,000 lottery prize last year.

The lucky winner says he will use the prize money to help his children and save for retirement. The supermarket will receive a $1,000 bonus.