Electron rocket launch from Virginia Space’s Wallops Island facility scheduled for Thursday

After several weather delays, the second Electron rocket to launch out of the USA will blast off this week.

Rocket Lab is now eyeing Thursday, March 6 for the mission from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island.

NASA says that the 59-foot-tall Electron rocket is now scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 2 between 6-8 p.m.

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket launched from Launch Complex 2 located on Wallops Island, Virginia, Jan. 24, 2023. Photo Credit Rocket Lab Brady Kenniston ALT text: A nighttime photography of a black and white rocket just seconds launching off a launch Expand

Rocket Lab's "Stronger Together" mission will be the second Rocket Lab launch from Wallops, following its "Virginia is for Launch Lovers" mission in January.

"We are excited about the opportunity to increase our launch tempo," said Roosevelt Mercer, Jr., Virginia Space CEO and Executive Director. "We are proud of our partnership with Rocket Lab and the work we are doing together to launch the company’s second Electron rocket from MARS."

Satellite manufacturer and earth observation company Capella Space is onboard for this launch, which NASA says is aimed at fostering a growing low-Earth space economy.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout much of the East Coast of the United States.

If you're interested in viewing the launch in person, viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park, Curtis Merritt Harbor, and the Beach Road causeway between Chincoteague and Assateague islands. NASA's Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center and grounds will not be open for launch viewing but will be open 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. for those looking for additional launch viewing information.

The launch can also be viewed online via FOX5.com and Rocket Lab’s livestream here.