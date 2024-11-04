The Brief Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Here’s where you can get a freebie or discount for doing your civic duty.



Election Day is a day for civic duty, but getting out to vote does have its perks.

A number of businesses are offering Election Day freebies and deals on Nov. 5.

Election Day is not a federal holiday, but some states and local governments treat it as a holiday, which means some offices may be closed.

Here are the businesses offering freebies and discounts on Election Day.

Uber

Uber is offering 50% for riders going to their polling place (up to $10). The app also will help users find the nearest polling place.

Uber Eats is offering 25% off orders up to $15, with a $25 minimum. The offer is available from 6 pm local time on Nov. 5 to 7 am local time on Nov. 6.

Lyft

Lyft is offering a 50% discount (up to $10) on Election Day for riders going to the polls. Users can preload the ride code VOTE24 on or before Nov, 5.

Lime

Lime, the e-bike and e-scooter company, is offering a free 30-minute ride to and from polling places from Oct. 29 through Nov. 5 by using the code VOTE2024.

Krispy Kreme

At Krispy Kreme, customers can get a free original glazed doughnut, no purchase or proof of vote needed, in honor of "DOUGHmocracy." You can also get an "I Voted" sticker from Krispy Kreme if you voted early or sent your ballot in the mail.

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s is offering $2 off a signature bake menu item. These options include baked chicken Parmigiano, loaded baked spaghetti and spicy baked ziti with Italian sausage. In-store only and at participating locations.

Johnny Rocket’s

Johnny Rocket’s customers who show an "I Voted" sticker on Election Day can get a free shake with any in-store purchase at participating Johnny Rockets locations.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza is offering $6 off a large or extra-large pizza for dine-in, carry-out or delivery at participating locations on Election Day.

Ikea

Participating locations at Ikea will offer a free frozen yogurt on Election Day with a coupon. Click here to download it.

Yogurtland

Yogurtland is discounting all orders by 15% when guests bring their "I Voted" sticker to participating locations.