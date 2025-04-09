6 firefighters hospitalized after battling Maryland house fire
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Six firefighters were transported to the hospital for evaluation on Wednesday following a house fire in Prince George’s County.
The fire was reported around 10:19 a.m. in the 9200 block of Fort Foote Road in Fort Washington.
Authorities say fire was showing from both floors of the two-story home when they arrived.
Fire investigators remain on the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.