The Brief Six firefighters were hospitalized Wednesday after battling a house fire in Fort Washington. Fire crews encountered heavy flames on both floors of a two-story home on Fort Foote Road. Investigators remain on-site, with the cause of the fire still under investigation.



6 firefighters hospitalized

What we know:

Six firefighters were transported to the hospital for evaluation on Wednesday following a house fire in Prince George’s County.

The fire was reported around 10:19 a.m. in the 9200 block of Fort Foote Road in Fort Washington.

Prince George’s County blaze under investigation

Authorities say fire was showing from both floors of the two-story home when they arrived.

Fire investigators remain on the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

6 firefighters hospitalized after battling Maryland house fire (Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department)