6 firefighters hospitalized after battling Maryland house fire

Published  April 9, 2025 12:50pm EDT
FOX 5 DC

    • Six firefighters were hospitalized Wednesday after battling a house fire in Fort Washington.
    • Fire crews encountered heavy flames on both floors of a two-story home on Fort Foote Road.
    • Investigators remain on-site, with the cause of the fire still under investigation.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Six firefighters were transported to the hospital for evaluation on Wednesday following a house fire in Prince George’s County.

The fire was reported around 10:19 a.m. in the 9200 block of Fort Foote Road in Fort Washington.

Prince George’s County blaze under investigation

Authorities say fire was showing from both floors of the two-story home when they arrived.

Fire investigators remain on the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

6 firefighters hospitalized after battling Maryland house fire (Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department.

