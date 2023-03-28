Elderly woman shot, killed in Capitol Heights

Police in Prince George's County are investigating the deadly shooting of an elderly woman that happened not far from the D.C. line.

Police say officers responded around 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday to the 600 block of Drum Avenue in Capitol Heights for reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, police discovered 62-year-old Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo of El Salvador suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, and later pronounced dead.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Police at 301-516-2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.