Elderly woman shot, killed in Capitol Heights

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated March 29, 2023 3:59PM
Washington, D.C.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating the deadly shooting of an elderly woman that happened not far from the D.C. line. 

Police say officers responded around 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday to the 600 block of Drum Avenue in Capitol Heights for reports of a shooting.

Once at the scene, police discovered 62-year-old Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo of El Salvador suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, and later pronounced dead.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George's County Police at 301-516-2512.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.