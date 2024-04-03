Solar eclipse enthusiasm sweeps DC region as rare celestial event nears

The highly anticipated "Great North American Eclipse" is right around the corner, and preparations are underway across the region to ensure a safe and memorable viewing experience.

Excitement is palpable as residents gear up for the rare celestial event, set to unfold on April 8.

Despite Tuesday's rainy weather, forecasts suggest favorable conditions for skygazers hoping to catch a glimpse of the partial eclipse.

The Exploring the Planets Gallery at the National Air and Space Museum served as an ideal backdrop for eclipse enthusiasts, where anticipation for the upcoming phenomenon was evident.

"I'm just excited to witness something so unique," said Hope Phipps, a visitor from Kentucky, as she collected specially-made blackout glasses distributed by the museum.

What time will you see the solar eclipse over the D.C. region?

In the immediate D.C. area, the eclipse is expected to cover 87 percent of the sun, with optimal viewing between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Mariel O'Brien, an astronomy educator with the Smithsonian Institution, emphasized the significance of the event, noting that such occurrences are rare and should be cherished.

"There's a misconception about eclipses that they're rare," O'Brien told FOX 5. "They actually occur like 2–3 times a year. However, outside your own backyard anyone can expect to see a solar eclipse once every 375 years because the moon's shadow is so small, so this is definitely a special event for us."

Meanwhile, residents residing in the path of totality, such as William and Bradley Barto from Niagara Falls, New York, are making preparations to fully experience the eclipse.

"I will be working from home that day," William Barto said. "They even gave the kids the day off from school."

For those planning to document the event, O'Brien cautioned against getting too caught up in capturing it on camera, urging observers to immerse themselves fully in the multisensory experience.

As anticipation builds, individuals across the region are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness this extraordinary astronomical event firsthand.

To celebrate the occasion, the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum will host a solar eclipse festival on Monday, April 8.

For more details and other ways to watch the eclipse click here.