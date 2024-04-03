Solar eclipse 2024: DC-area viewing parties, festivals

While Washington, D.C. is not in the path of the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, the area will see about 87% lunar coverage. Here are some of the watch parties and educational events in the area.

National Mall

The National Air and Space Museum is teaming up with NASA, NOAA, the U.S. National Science Foundation and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory to host a festival on the National Mall on April 8, featuring telescopes and educational activities.

The National Air and Space Museum Udvar-Hazy Center

The Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly is holding an event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., where you can watch outside the center with safe solar telescopes and projection viewers.

DC Public Library

The DC Public Library is holding film screenings, showing movies like The Martian and Arrival.

You can also grab eclipse glasses at libraries around D.C. – while supplies last!

Hotel Zena

Watch the eclipse from Hedy's Rooftop at Hotel Zena in Northwest D.C. There will be music, drinks, food and eclipse viewing, and a little arts and crafts too. Tickets are $15.

Gateway Park

Watch the eclipse from Arlington with the Rosslyn BID from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will have music, lawn games, and eclipse viewing courtesy of the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club (NOVAC). Plus, free solar glasses!

Turner Farm Observatory

The observatory at Turner Farm in Great Falls is hosting an eclipse-watching event at 1:30 on April 8. Learn about the science behind eclipses what causes them and why they are so locally rare – and how to view the eclipse safely.

Franklin Park Arts Center

Head to Purcellville for hands-on activities from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 8. You can expect improv, art, on-theme snacks, shadow puppets, planetarium programs and more!