More sunshine is expected across the D.C. region headed into the weekend - but will it last through Easter Sunday?

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says Easter Sunday will be one of the nicest days of the week! Here’s his fabulous weekend forecast.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Easter Sunday forecast: Temperatures near 70 degrees after chance for rain Saturday

DC Area Friday Forecast:

Back to sunshine - but it will be a breezy day. Despite that breeze, highs could make a run for the lower-60s! Certainly, a nicer day compared to the few preceding it!

DC Area Saturday Forecast:

An almost clipper-like system will pass to our north. Sunshine will mix with clouds, and the threat for scattered afternoon and evening rain showers will be present. Winds turning out of the south ahead of the system are expected to send our highs back into the lower to mid-60s.

DC Area Easter Sunday Forecast:

A mixture of clouds and sunshine - but it has been trending in the drier direction with the weekend system focused more on Saturday as opposed to Sunday. It should be one of the nicest days of the week though, with highs expected to climb back near 70 degrees for an Easter treat! By the evening hours, clouds will be on the rise again, and showers are possible west of town after sunset.

Looking ahead – a rainy week ahead with wet weather in the forecast nearly every day!

Elsewhere, across the country, Easter Sunday will bring warm and dry conditions to the South, while northern regions will experience rain and snow due to multiple systems passing through the region, says FOX Weather. In the West, there will be two storms hitting the area over the weekend.