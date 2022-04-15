Easter activities for the whole family happening in the DMV this weekend

Easter weekend is here, and FOX 5 has compiled a list of some of the most family-friendly, unique events in the DMV.

Eggstravaganza at The Chesapeake Children's Museum

Sat. April 16, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $15 – $40

The event starts with brunch and shopping with multiple vendors, and then gives kids and parents the chance to meet some of the animals that live in and around the Chesapeake Children's Museum. Of course, it all finishes with an egg hunt!

Easter Bunny Egg Hunt & Train Ride at the B&O Railroad Museum

Sat. April 16, 9 a.m., Free – $23

Enjoy an egg hunt with the Easter Bunny and a train ride on the Mile One Express! Photos are available for purchase.

Easter on the Farm at 2 Kids Farm

Sat. April 16, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Free – $12

Children are welcome to meet with the Easter Bunny and families can enjoy craft stations, spring hayrides, an egg hunt, story time, games and fun with animal friends! Vendors include Idiom Brewery, Mackie’s Barbecue, Flower Bakery Co., The Sprinkle Cow and more.

Easter Egg Hunt at Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden

Sat. April 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. & Sun. April 17, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Free – $15

Find Easter eggs hidden in the Lee-Fendall garden and enjoy crafts, games and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Easter Treasure Hunt at The Mansion on O & O Street Museum

Sat. April 16, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. & Sun. April 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., $50

Wear your favorite Easter attire to win a prize and celebrate spring with a treasure hunt!

Easter Hoppy Hour and Meditation with Bunnies at Aslin Beer Company

Sun. April 17, 10 a.m., $30

Bunnies will be visiting from Tripple Spring Farm in Brandywine for Hoppy Hour, which includes a short, guided mediation. Included in your ticket is a beer of choice for those of age. Bring your own yoga mat or towel.

Easter Bunny Video Call

Sun. April 17, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. & 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., $10

The Easter Bunny will be making special video calls to boys and girls across the DMV! Click here to reserve a time with the Easter Bunny.

Egg Hunt and Yoga with Bunnies at Hansel Hill Farm & Orchard

Mon. April 18, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., $35

Come out to the farm and enjoy moving your body and cuddling the bunnies! Then, take a hayride out to look for eggs. Mats are available for rent until they run out.

Easter Monday at the Smithsonian National Zoo

Mon. April 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Free

The Zoo will offer activities from an Easter egg hunt with prizes to special animal demonstrations, including tiger feeding and elephant demonstrations, and live entertainment. And don't miss a chance to meet Panda Pal!