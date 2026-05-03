East Potomac Golf Course could shut down Sunday for Trump administration overhaul

The Brief The Trump administration plans to take over D.C.'s historic East Potomac Golf Course to build a professional-tier championship course and a new "Garden of Heroes Memorial." Preliminary renovation work could begin immediately, which may temporarily shut down the current public course. The White House argues the "decrepit" facilities need the President's design expertise to restore "glamour and prestige."



The Trump administration is officially moving to take over the East Potomac Golf Course, launching a dramatic proposal aimed at overhauling the D.C. waterfront.

What we know:

According to plans leaked to The Washington Post, the proposed redesign envisions a massive transformation of the area. The project would replace the current public land with two major new features.

A championship-style golf course would upgrade the existing links to a professional-tier facility. A brand-new national monument, the Garden of Heroes Memorial, would aldo be integrated into the redesigned landscape.

Why you should care:

While the comprehensive plan has not yet been finalized, the wheels are already in motion. Federal officials could begin preliminary renovation work as early as Sunday.

These early renovations could potentially result in the temporary shutdown of the current East Potomac Golf Course. Local golfers are advised to check course availability before visiting.

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Dig deeper:

In March, two local recreational golfers and the D.C. Preservation League sued the Trump administration over plans to overhaul the century-old public course — a project that could transform it into a high-end destination reportedly called the Washington National Golf Course.

The lawsuit, filed against the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service, alleges that federal agencies violated the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires agencies to conduct specific reviews before making major changes to public land.

According to the complaint, the administration has already taken steps toward redeveloping the course without completing required studies, including assessments of the project’s impact on historic resources and the surrounding environment.

Plaintiffs also claim debris was dumped on portions of the course last fall as part of early redevelopment work.

The backstory:

East Potomac Golf Course sits on a man-made island designated by Congress in 1897 as public parkland for the "recreation and pleasure of the people."

The course has served everyday golfers across the D.C. region for more than a century. It also played a significant role in expanding access to the sport, integrating Black golfers in the 1940s during an era of widespread segregation.

Preservation advocates argue that any redevelopment must respect both the historic character of the land and its longstanding public mission.

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What they're saying:

Supporters of the overhaul say the aging course is in need of modernization and investment.

In a previous statement, a White House spokesperson said President Trump intends to bring his experience as a golf course developer to the project.

"As a private citizen, President Trump built some of the greatest golf courses in the world, and he is now extending his unmatched design skills and excellent eye for detail to D.C.’s public golf courses," the statement read. "The President and his extraordinary team will redevelop these decrepit golf courses in our nation’s capital to restore glamour and prestige."