Earthquake swarm: More than 40 quakes reported off Oregon coast in 24 hours

More than 40 earthquakes were recorded in 24 hours off the Oregon coast, but experts say that the cluster of quakes is not cause for alarm.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the swarm of quakes was centered 200-250 miles off of the US West Coast. The quakes took place along the Blanco Transform Fault.

The largest of the quakes registered as a magnitude 5.8. There were no reports of anyone feeling the shaking on land in nearby Oregon.

According to FOX Weather, seismologists said tectonics played a role in the cluster event, but that abnormalities were not detected.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said the activity was eye-catching but nothing to be extra concerned about.

PNSN Director Harold Tobin called this "perhaps the most seismically active fault anywhere in North America," and added, "this is not cause for alarm."

There was no tsunami threat, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

