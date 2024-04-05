New Jersey Earthquake: Preliminary 4.7 magnitude quake rattles homes, buildings across the area

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled homes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware Friday morning.

The United States Geological Survey says,that a 4.7 magnitude earthquake caused the rattling felt by many in the tri-state area around 10:20 a.m. Friday morning.

The 4.7 magnitude quake’s epicenter is Whitehouse Station in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

Reports of shaking flooded the FOX 29 Newsroom around 10:25 a.m. and FOX 29 Staff could feel the shaking in our newsroom. Viewers have confirmed feeling shaking as far south as Delaware.

PATCO has suspended service to allow crews time to survey the integrity of their lines.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to social media following the quake to share that the state's Emergency Operations Center has been activated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.