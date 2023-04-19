Earth Day 2023: How to celebrate and give back in the DC region

Looking for a way to give back to Mother Earth in the DC-area this weekend? FOX 5 has you covered.

D.C.

City Ridge Earth Day Weekend Festival

City Ridge

Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy live music, food trucks, face painting, terracotta pot decorating, pet rock adoptions and more. Vendors will be on site selling ceramics, candles, clothes, baked goods, jewelry and more. More information can be found here.

The Yards Earth Day Yoga

The Yards Park

Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Meditation instructor, Calm with Carlyn, will be offering classes on the sundeck. The first 12 attendees to each class will receive $25 off a Yards Lululemon purchase and the first (50) guests at each class will receive branded yoga straps to use for future classes. More information can be found here.

National Cannabis Festival

RFK Campus

Saturday, April 22 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Get ready for a full day of music, yoga, games, contests, food and drinks. Artists featured include 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Free Nationals and more. Learn more about this event here.

Earth Jam

300 Valley Ave NE

Saturday, April 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This event focuses on amplifying Black Earth joy and will feature a clothing swap, seed workshop and giveaway, book drive and more. A marketplace with local vendors opens at 1 p.m. More information can be found here.

Maryland

Earth Day Family Concert & Art Activity

9811 Mallard Dr. Suite 111, Laurel, MD

Saturday, April 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kids and parents alike can enjoy an interactive concert and recycled art projects. There will be separate shows for younger and older children. More information can be found here.

Plant and Sip

Gardens of Annapolis

Saturday, April 22 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Come build your own terrarium in honor of Earth Day. Plus, take a tour, and a tree will be planted in your name through Tree-Mendous Maryland. Find more information here.

Community Earth Day

Dr. Jim Duke's Green Farmacy Garden

Saturday, April 22 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn about Green Farmacy Garden, take a tour, participate in garden tending and more. You can join in on the organized activities or simply pack a picnic to enjoy with the family. More information can be found here.

Parent & Me Earth Day Edition

Odenton Library

Sunday, April 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids and parents are invited to come decorate their own pots and plant their own flowers. The event will be indoors and all the materials will be provided. Find more information here.

Virginia

Save Soil at Earth Day Fairfax 2023

Sully Historic Site

Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn about soil health and experiments you can do with soil, sand and water. Join organizers as they raise awareness and urge for policy changes to protect our soil. More information can be found here.

Sip & Seed

Clare & Don's Beach Shack

Saturday, April 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Plant your own flowers, herbs or veggies while enjoying a nice drink. Seed kits will be provided and you can start your very own garden once you get home. More information can be found here.

SCA Earth Day at Four Mile Run Park Volunteer Service Event

Four Mile Run Park

Saturday, April 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Student Conservation Association will be participating in service projects ranging from wetland planting to invasive species removal to litter abatement. Light appetizers will be provided, but you should bring your own water bottle. More information can be found here.

Fairfax Veg Fest 2023

Northwest Federal Credit Union Headquarters

Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find local sources of eco-friendly and cruelty-free products and learn about the science behind the benefits of a plant-based diet. Enjoy expert speakers, cooking demos, vendors, animal rescues and more. Find more information here.