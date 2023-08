Authorities say a man is dead after an early morning shooting in northwest D.C.

The shooting was reported at 4:55 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Oak Street.

When officers arrived they found a man unconscious and not breathing suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police have reported 171 homicides in the District so far this year, a 29 percent increase from the same time last year.