Early morning fire engulfs Gaithersburg townhouse; neighboring homes evacuated

Several townhouses were evacuated after an early morning fire in the Gaithersburg area of Montgomery County.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of W. Deer Park Road. Images posted online by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer show the home engulfed in flames.

Piringer said neighboring townhouses were evacuated. Nearby Summit Hall Elementary School, Ride-On buses and a medical ambulance bus are being used as temporary shelters. No injuries have been reported.