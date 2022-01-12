Expand / Collapse search

Early morning fire engulfs Gaithersburg townhouse; neighboring homes evacuated

By and FOX 5 DC Digital Team
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Several townhouses were evacuated after an early morning fire in the Gaithersburg area of Montgomery County.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of W. Deer Park Road. Images posted online by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer show the home engulfed in flames.

Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO

Piringer said neighboring townhouses were evacuated. Nearby Summit Hall Elementary School, Ride-On buses and a medical ambulance bus are being used as temporary shelters. No injuries have been reported.