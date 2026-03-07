Early morning electrical fire inside bedroom wall damages Fairfax County home

article

The Brief Firefighters responded to a house fire in Belle Haven early Wednesday morning. Investigators say the fire was caused by an electrical event inside a bedroom wall. No injuries were reported; damage is estimated at about $20,000.



An early morning fire in Belle Haven caused more than $20,000 in damage to a single-family home, according to Fairfax County fire officials.

What we know:

On Wednesday, March 4, at 4:13 a.m., the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 2600 block of East Side Drive in Belle Haven.

Crews arrived to find fire showing from the roof of a two-story single-family home. Units began fire suppression and search operations and brought the fire under control. Officials said there were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Two occupants were home and asleep when the fire started. One occupant woke up after smelling smoke and discovered fire in the wall of an adjacent closet. Both occupants evacuated and then called 911.

Smoke alarms were present in the home but did not activate due to the location of the fire.

The backstory:

Fire investigators determined the fire originated within the wall of a second-floor bedroom as the result of an electrical event. Officials said the fire was accidental.

Damage is estimated at approximately $20,129.