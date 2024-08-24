Durant Center hosts back-to-school community day in Prince George's County

The Durant Family Charitable Foundation is giving away 1,000 backpacks and school supplies to the community in Prince George's County.

This community event is open to the public and will feature a number of activities and much more.

Attendees can pick up free backpacks and school supplies, until supplies run out. The event will also feature art, music, food trucks and community resources. Things will be kicking off on Saturday, August 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Durant Center, 5001 Silver Hill Road, Suite 106, Suitland, Maryland.