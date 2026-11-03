Janeese Lewis George elected DC mayor, city’s first democratic socialist leader: AP

The Brief Janeese Lewis George has won the D.C. mayoral election to succeed outgoing Mayor Muriel Bowser, according to race projections by the Associated Press. The 38-year-old former D.C. Councilmember campaigned on an affordability platform centered on housing, utility costs and universal child care. Lewis George has pledged to defend the District’s Home Rule autonomy amid federal oversight threats from President Donald Trump.



Democratic candidate Janeese Lewis George has won the race to become Washington, D.C.’s next mayor, according to race projections by the Associated Press, succeeding outgoing Mayor Muriel Bowser.

A historic mayoral victory:

Lewis George, a 38-year-old former D.C. Councilmember representing Ward 4, defeated several general election challengers, including D.C. Statehood Green Party candidate Robert L. Gross and Independent candidate Rhonda Hamilton.

The mayoral contest opened up after Bowser announced last November that she would not seek re-election, ending more than a decade at the helm of city government.

A self-described democratic socialist, Lewis George is the first member of the D.C. Council to carry the label since 1998, according to the Associated Press. Her victory marks the first time Washington, D.C., has elected a mayor associated with democratic socialist politics. Her general election campaign was endorsed by the Working Families Party and the Washington Teachers’ Union.

What's next:

Lewis George has emphasized that her incoming administration will focus heavily on cost-of-living pressures facing District families.

Her policy agenda centers on expanding affordable housing, addressing rising utility rates, and establishing universal child care. She has also called for passing a municipal budget that does not place undue burdens on working residents, as well as ending cooperation between the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Addressing concerns over government integrity, Lewis George pledged to implement an early financial review across all city departments.

"One of the things we're going to do early in my administration is a forensic analysis of every District agency, making sure we're taking account of savings and spending, and also fraud and abuse and mishandling," she told FOX 5 DC. "Those are ways that we, as a District government, can improve and make sure that District taxpayers trust us with their dollars."

Big picture view:

Lewis George’s election comes against a backdrop of heightened tensions over federal involvement in the District’s local governance.

Prior to the June primary, President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Home Rule Act to take over Washington if Lewis George were elected. Following her primary victory, Trump criticized her in social media posts, labeling her a "Communist" and pledging to block progressive policies enacted in the city.

In response to questions about navigating relations with the White House, Lewis George told FOX 5 DC that she will prioritize the interests of District residents.

"The people of D.C. elect the mayor of D.C., and I am willing to work with this administration to the benefit of D.C. residents," Lewis George said. "And I’m also willing to stand up to this administration when it comes to doing just that."

Lewis George emphasized that the president cannot unilaterally strip the District of its governance without congressional approval. She noted that she has held discussions with federal lawmakers, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, to build coalitions on Capitol Hill to protect city autonomy, while preparing for legal defense with D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb.