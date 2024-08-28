Dunkin’ releases 2024 fall menu with Dunkalatte and $6 meal deal

article

The Brief Dunkin’ has released its 2024 menu, including a new $6 Meal Deal and Dunkalatte drink. Now available in U.S. stores, other fall menu items include the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Donut, Apple Cider Donut, Loaded Hash Browns, and Maple Sugar Seasoned Bacon. It’s the latest food chain to launch a fall menu in August.



Dunkin’ launched its fall menu on Wednesday, the latest arrival of seasonal offerings from food chains to be released in August.

The doughnut and coffee chain on Wednesday announced the release of its 2024 menu. The release includes a new $6 Meal Deal, featuring a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, hash browns, and a medium coffee.

Dunkin’ also unveiled the Dunkalatte, the brand’s first-ever coffee milk latte described as "an ultra-smooth drink that sips like a latte and tastes like a melty milkshake." The new Almond Spice Coffee is the original blend of iced or hot coffee with sweet pumpkin and toasted almond flavors and almond milk.

Other items coming to the Dunkin’ menu include "beloved fall favorites" like the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Pumpkin Donut, Apple Cider Donut, Loaded Hash Browns, and Maple Sugar Seasoned Bacon.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can score several deals this fall as well, including:

$2 Green Goddess Wrap with beverage purchase through Sept. 12

$2 Croissant Stuffer with beverage purchase through Sept. 2

Receive 100 Bonus Points when ordering ahead on Mobile Mondays through Oct. 31

$1 muffin between Sept. 10 and Sept. 16

$3 Dunkalatte between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23

$1 Chocolate Chunk Cookie with beverage purchase between Sept. 19 and Oct. 2

$1 off a half dozen donuts or 25 count Munchkins Donut Hole treats between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30

Meanwhile, Starbucks brought back its Pumpkin Spice Latte , along with newcomer Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai, on Aug. 22 – the earliest the chain has ever done so.

Dairy Queen fall Blizzard menu

Dairy Queen also launched its new fall Blizzard treat menu this week. Between Sept. 9 and Sept. 22, the chain is offering a BOGO deal on Blizzard Treats for DQ Rewards members who order on the DQ Mobile app.

Dairy Queen is bringing back some fall treats, including the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat and French Silk Pie Blizzard Treat, as well as a new Caramel Java Chip Blizzard Treat.