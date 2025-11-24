Watch: Dump truck slams into overhead highway sign in Ohio

The Brief A dump truck hit two overhead signs on I-70 in Columbus, causing one to collapse. Police shut down the highway as ODOT crews cleared the debris. No injuries were reported.



A dump truck crashed into an overhead highway sign in Ohio, bringing down the structure, causing a traffic nightmare.

The dramatic collision unfolded in Columbus, Ohio, last Thursday on Interstate 70 (I-70).

Footage released by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) shows the dump truck stopping after striking two overhead signs, causing one to collapse and damaging the other.

Police officers quickly closed the highway, and ODOT crews later used cranes to lift the fallen sign back into place, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

No injuries were reported in the incident.