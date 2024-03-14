Dump truck, box truck collide causing traffic mess in Bethesda

A collision between a dump truck and a box truck created a traffic mess early Thursday morning in Bethesda.

The crash happened on northbound MD-187/Old Georgetown Road near W. Cedar Lane around 6 a.m.

The northbound lanes near W. Cedar Lane were closed.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

