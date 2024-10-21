Dumfries mayor honors FOX 5's Tisha Lewis with Hometown Hero Award

article

FOX 5 DC anchor and reporter Tisha Lewis was honored with the Hometown Hero Award during the 2024 Mayor’s Ball and Community Awards Ceremony on Saturday night.

At the event, hosted by Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood, Tisha was celebrated for her significant contributions to journalism and her deep roots in the Dumfries community.

Lewis also received a Congressional Record honor from Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and the U.S. House of Representatives.

The awards were presented by Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey, who represents Dumfries, where Lewis was raised.

In his invitation to the Mayor’s Ball, Mayor Wood praised Lewis for her "outstanding work in journalism" and highlighted her local ties, including her education at Saunders Middle School, Montclair Elementary School, and Hylton High School.

"Your exceptional career has been an inspiration, and we are proud of your deep local ties to our community," Wood wrote in his letter.

The Mayor’s Ball took place from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM and featured a special appearance by Virginia Ali, the founder of Ben’s Chili Bowl.

The ceremony highlighted not only Lewis’s accomplishments but also the spirit of the Dumfries community, which continues to support its local heroes.