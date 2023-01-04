Dumfries 'domestic' shooting: Child dead, 4 others hurt

Authorities are investigating after five people were shot, including a child who was killed, during a domestic incident inside a home in the Dumfries area of Prince William County Wednesday.

The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. in 17900 block of Milroy Drive.

According to Prince William County Police, once at the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot outside a residence in the area.

Police then entered the residence, and once inside, they found four other victims who had been shot.

Investigators said one of those victims died as a result of being shot. Police did not confirm the age of that victim, but they did reveal that the person was a child.

Police have not identified any of the other four victims in the shooting. They said those victims were hospitalized with serious injuries.

A person of interest was detained by responding officers nearby the scene, but police have not revealed how the person is related to the case.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic argument, and there is no threat to the community.

They are still working to piece together what sparked the argument, and if the person of interest and the victims are related.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6650.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.