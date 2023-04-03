Dulles Town Center reopening Monday after weekend shooting

Dulles Town Center Mall is expected to reopen Monday morning after a weekend shooting near the food court.

One man was hurt and another has been arrested and charged. Police say that just before noon on Sunday, the two men got into a dispute. The shooter fired one shot at the victim, hitting him in the abdomen.

The 21-year-old victim is said to be in stable condition and police have arrested 31-year-old Alan Colie of Leesburg.

Colie is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, illegal use of a firearm and discharge of a firearm in a building.

A witness shared video with FOX 5, adding that the suspect fired the shot, dropped the gun, made a call, then got on the ground until police found and arrested him.

Mall officials issued a statement that said in part:

"We have a well-trained security staff that works closely with local authorities, and the shopping center has many security measures in place that are designed to enhance the safety of all our guests."

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says three other people were treated for minor injuries during the rush to get away.

The investigation into the shooting continues.