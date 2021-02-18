Dulles, Reagan National airports to offer on-site COVID-19 testing starting next month

Reagan National and Dulles International airports will soon offer on-site COVID-19 testing.

An MWAA spokesperson says the announcement was made in a Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday.

Testing, which is set to begin in early March, will be done through XpresCheck and will offer both PCR and rapid testing, according to the spokesperson.

More details, including the exact location of the testing – which will be pre-security – and pricing, will become available in the coming weeks.

