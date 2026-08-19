Dulles International Airport board to vote on $19.9B renovation plan

The Brief Board to vote on $19.9B Dulles renovation plan Proposal includes new concourses, AeroTrain and terminal upgrades Full buildout expected to take about 15 years



The board overseeing Washington Dulles International Airport is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a $19.9 billion renovation plan described as one of the largest airport overhauls ever proposed, aimed at transforming Dulles into an airport for the future.

Officials say the Trump administration accelerated the planning process earlier this summer. According to posted documents, the airport’s iconic main terminal would be preserved, while major upgrades inside and around it would create a more efficient passenger experience.

RELATED: View the Dulles International Airport Master Plan

President Trump unveiled a $22.5 billion modernization project for Washington Dulles International Airport.

The proposal includes new concourses, a renovated main terminal, an underground AeroTrain system and additional moving sidewalks to replace the airport’s mobile lounge vehicles. If approved, reconstruction of the main terminal would begin in late 2027.

The plans do not include a new parking garage, transportation center or hotel.

Construction on a new Terminal E is already underway, funded with $4.4 billion from the Biden administration. The remaining $15.5 billion would be financed through Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority bonds paid by the airlines. The board package says $1.1 billion would come from passenger facility charges.

The full buildout is expected to take about 15 years.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ President Trump unveiled a $22.5 billion modernization project for Washington Dulles International Airport.