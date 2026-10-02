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Suspect wanted in Northeast DC double shooting that injured 2 men

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Washington, D.C.
Published October 2, 2026 7:20 PM EDT
Published October 2, 2026 7:20 PM EDT
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1500 block of F Street, Northeast Shooting

The Brief

    • Two men were injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday evening. 
    • The shooting was reported in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. 
    • Police are searching for a suspect described as a Black man seen wearing dark gray pants, a black hoodie and white shoes.

WASHINGTON - Two men were injured in a Northeast D.C. shooting on Friday that prompted a search for a suspect, police said.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast, around 6 p.m. They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police are searching for a suspect who is described as a Black man armed with a gun who was last seen wearing dark gray pants, a black hoodie and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)

Washington, D.C.D.C. CrimeNews