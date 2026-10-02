Suspect wanted in Northeast DC double shooting that injured 2 men

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 1500 block of F Street, Northeast Shooting

The Brief Two men were injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday evening. The shooting was reported in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. Police are searching for a suspect described as a Black man seen wearing dark gray pants, a black hoodie and white shoes.



Two men were injured in a Northeast D.C. shooting on Friday that prompted a search for a suspect, police said.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast, around 6 p.m. They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police are searching for a suspect who is described as a Black man armed with a gun who was last seen wearing dark gray pants, a black hoodie and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.