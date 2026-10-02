Suspect wanted in Northeast DC double shooting that injured 2 men
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1500 block of F Street, Northeast Shooting
WASHINGTON - Two men were injured in a Northeast D.C. shooting on Friday that prompted a search for a suspect, police said.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast, around 6 p.m. They arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police are searching for a suspect who is described as a Black man armed with a gun who was last seen wearing dark gray pants, a black hoodie and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)