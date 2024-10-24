Dulles Airport drug bust: K9 sniffs out MDMA, cocaine, shrooms in traveler's luggage

article

A sharp-nosed narcotics dog named Cinkos sniffed out a stash of dangerous drugs in a California woman’s suitcase at Washington Dulles International Airport, leading to her arrest on felony charges.

Taylor Alexandra Trautloff, 27, of Los Angeles, was taken into custody on Tuesday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found a cache of narcotics in her luggage.

The bust happened after Cinkos, a 2-year-old German Shorthaired pointer, alerted officers during a routine baggage check on a flight from Amsterdam.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo via U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Officers searched the suitcase and uncovered MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, ketamine, 2C-B, and marijuana. They placed the bag back on the belt and watched as Trautloff claimed it, then escorted her to a secondary screening where the drugs were confirmed.

"Customs and Border Protection officers continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold accountable those who violate our nation’s laws, and especially those travelers who CBP has bestowed a special trust upon, such as this Global Entry trusted traveler member," said Marc E. Calixte, CBP’s Area Port Director for Washington, D.C.

Trautloff and the drugs were handed over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.