Drunk woman assaulted officer after hit-and-run in Arlington: police

article

The Brief A woman was arrested for assaulting an officer in Arlington this weekend. She was stopped after fleeing the scene of the crash. She was also charged with driving while under the influence.



A DC woman, who police say was under the influence of alcohol, was arrested after a hit-and-run escalated into an altercation with an officer.

What we know:

Arlington police say the suspected driver hit a victim from behind at a red light on Sunday night.

She was later found on the 1900 block of North George Mason Drive, where police say she ignored commands, became combative and struck an officer as she was taken into custody.

The officer, along with the victim of the crash, did not sustain any injuries.

Dig deeper:

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Shawnita Campbell.

She was charged with Assault and Battery on Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence and Refusal of a Breath/Blood Test.