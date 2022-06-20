Drunk driver kills man walking dog in Woodbridge: police

A man and his dog were both killed when a drunk driver crashed into them along a Prince William County roadway Saturday night.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The crash happened around 9:44 p.m. near Old Bridge Road and Cape Cod Court in Woodbridge.

Police say the driver of a 2016 Ford Focus was heading westbound near the intersection when the vehicle left the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk where it struck the pedestrian who was walking his dog.

The vehicle then struck a power pole, snapping it and causing it to fall into the street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

First aid was provided to the pedestrian, identified at 45-year-old Luis Alfredo Perez, who was transported to an area hospital where he later died. His dog, identified as a male Akita between five and seven years old, died at the scene.

The driver, 40-year-old Banze Mwenze Gentil, was intoxicated and was placed under arrest, police say. He faces charges of DUI involuntary manslaughter, DUI, and failure to wear seatbelt

He is being held without bond. A court date is pending.