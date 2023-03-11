Drunk driver hits Loudoun County deputy's cruiser during traffic stop: police

article

A man in Loudoun County is facing charges for allegedly driving drunk and hitting a police car with a sheriff's deputy inside.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says the incident happened Saturday morning around 2:00 a.m. in the area of Route 7 at the ramp to 28 South, in Ashburn.

Investigators said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspected drunk driver around 1:18 a.m., and during their investigation, another car crashed into one of the patrol vehicles at the scene.

They add that the cruiser's emergency equipment was active at the time of the crash.

According to LCSO, a sheriff's deputy was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but they did not suffer any injuries.

The driver of the car was also uninjured.

Police investigated the second crash, and determined the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

That driver, identified as Christian A. Freeman, 24, of Herndon, was taken into custody and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

He is being held in custody pending a bond review.

Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle that prompted the traffic stop, and charged him with driving while intoxicated.

"This incident highlights the dangers our deputies face every day," says Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman. "This could have ended tragically, and we are thankful that both the deputy and the driver were not injured."