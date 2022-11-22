Drunk driver caused deadly wrong-way crash on I-97 in Anne Arundel County: police

Police say a drunk driver caused a wrong-way crash that left a person dead over the weekend in Anne Arundel County.

Authorities say 30-year-old Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni was impaired when she drove north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 97 near Route 32 Saturday around 12:45 a.m.

Investigators say Bryant-Pelloni collided with a vehicle heading southbound and set off a series of crashes. Officers say 68-year-old Brian Mahaney of Annapolis was killed when the vehicle he was a passenger in collided with debris caused by the crashes.

Interstate 97 was briefly closed following the crash. Bryant-Pelloni was arrested at the scene and faces multiple charges including negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence and vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol.

She remains at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center. The investigation continues.