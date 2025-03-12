Drones arrive in Bethesda to help police fight crime faster

The Brief Montgomery County expands its Drone as First Responder program to Bethesda, adding a fourth district. Drones help police respond to 911 calls faster, with an average arrival time of under 90 seconds. The program has assisted in solving crimes like shoplifting, robberies, and assaults since launching in November 2023. Drones are deployed only during emergencies, not for general surveillance, and their usage is tracked for transparency.



Police drones are coming to Bethesda.

The Montgomery County Police Department announced Wednesday the expansion of its Drone as First Responder program to the area.

This move follows the successful launch of the program in November 2023, which has already resulted in over 2,000 flights.

County Executive Marc Elrich, joined by Councilmember Andrew Friedson, showcased the drones’ role in supporting a police force increasingly strained by manpower shortages. The new drones, stationed in Bethesda, marks the fourth district in Montgomery County to have the technology, alongside Silver Spring, Wheaton, and Gaithersburg.

"These drones keep our officers safer, help prevent crimes, and assist in investigations and solving cases," Elrich said in a statement. "It's part of our effort to make our operations more effective and to innovate in public safety."

The drones, equipped with live video feeds, respond to 911 calls and arrive on scenes in under 90 seconds. They help assess situations, which allows officers to plan their response more effectively. The DFR program has already helped with apprehending suspects in incidents like shoplifting, robberies, and assaults.

Despite privacy concerns, Elrich clarified that the drones are only deployed during incidents, not for general surveillance, ensuring they are used specifically to assist in emergencies.

In response to the growing need for police resources, the program offers a solution, particularly as Montgomery County faces challenges similar to those seen in other cities across the country. The technology also aids in situations involving mental health crises or missing persons.

"The drones have already proven invaluable in deescalating situations and improving our response times," Councilmember Friedson told FOX 5. "They provide real-time support for our officers and are a vital tool in making our communities safer."

The expansion is part of Montgomery County's commitment to integrating advanced technology into policing strategies. The county has already approved funding for two more drones, further expanding the fleet to enhance its emergency response capabilities.

Montgomery County is currently the largest police department in the U.S. to utilize unmanned aircraft systems in this capacity. The data dashboard shows that theft and robbery cases are the most common incidents where drones are deployed.

For those concerned about transparency, Montgomery County ensures that each drone deployment is publicly documented on the police department's website, with data posted the following day.