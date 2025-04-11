Officials in Montgomery County are warning residents about driveway paving scams after seeing a rise in reports from homeowners over the last several months.

Montgomery County’s Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) warns that these scams often involve unlicensed workers offering low-cost paving or resurfacing services, which frequently result in substandard work, incomplete projects, or unexpected charges.

What they're saying:

"It’s incredibly frustrating to see these kinds of scams resurface again and again, especially when they target people right at their front doors," said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. "No one should have to deal with intimidation, deception or shoddy work from people pretending to be legitimate businesses."

County OCP investigators report that unlicensed contractors often go door-to-door, using aggressive tactics to pressure homeowners. These include repeated visits, falsely claiming other neighbors have hired them, and offering discounted rates for cash payments.

Investigators say the work is frequently inadequate, does not follow agreed terms, and may even begin without the homeowner's consent. They also emphasize the importance of reporting encounters immediately. OCP officials recently sad they impounded a pickup truck, trailer, and paving machine from an unlicensed group after receiving a tip from a resident.

Driveway paving scams on the rise in Montgomery County, officials warn (Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection)

Here’s how driveway paving scams work:

- Scammers typically arrive in unmarked trucks and claim to have leftover materials from nearby projects.

- They offer discounted driveway services and pressure homeowners to make quick decisions.

- Scammers often demand upfront payments, raise prices mid-job, or abandon the unfinished work.

- When completed, the final product is frequently of poor quality.

What residents should know to stay protected:

- Avoid hiring individuals who show up unsolicited offering driveway or home repair services.

- Verify contractor licenses through the Maryland Home Improvement Commission (MHIC) at https://www.labor.maryland.gov/license/mhic/.

- Request identification and business credentials. Legitimate businesses display license numbers on vehicles, contracts, and promotional materials.

- Never pay in full upfront or agree to on-the-spot jobs without a written contract.

You can report suspicious activity to the OCP by calling 240-777-3636.