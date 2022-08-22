Drivers indicted for separate fatal crashes in Montgomery County

Drivers in two separate fatal crashes in Montgomery County have been indicted and face charges, officials say.

Authorities ay 75-year-old Robert Worrell of Brookeville, Maryland faces felony hit-and-run charges after police say he struck and killed 64-year-old Robert Lawrence with his vehicle on August 11, 2020.

The crash happened in the 4100 block of Bel Pre Road n Silver Spring. Lawrence was hospitalized and died three days later.

Police say Worrell failed to stop, remain on the scene, render reasonable aid, or report the collision to the police.

In a separate case, 34-year-old Jeniffer Vallecillo faces vehicular manslaughter and homicide while under the influence of alcohol charges after a deadly crash in Gaithersburg on November 29, 2021.

Investigator say the crash happened near Midcounty Highway and Saybrooke Oaks Boulevard when Vallecillo collided with 49-year-old Anupom Ghosh.

Detectives say Vallecillo was under the influence of alcohol and driving at a high rate of speed when she ran a red light and crashed into Ghosh’s vehicle. Ghosh was hospitalized an later died.

Officials say trials are pending in both cases.