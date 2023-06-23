Authorities say a driver who led deputies on a chase in Stafford County was arrested later in the day after returning to pick up his vehicle.

Officials say they spotted a vehicle with expired registration on Mine Road just before 1:30 a.m Monday.

The deputy tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver would not stop. Authorities say the driver bailed out while the vehicle was still in drive causing it to crash into a community mailbox. The driver fled on foot.

Driver who led deputies on chase arrested after returning to pick up vehicle from lot: sheriff (Office of Stafford County Sheriff)

Deputies say later that evening, a person tried to claim the vehicle from a storage lot. The suspect, a 30-year-old Triangle man in his 30s, was arrested without incident.

He was charged with eluding police, hit and run, as well as, obstruction of justice. He’s being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond.