Driver who fired weapon at officers in Prince George’s County in custody

The man authorities believe fired a weapon at officers Monday morning in Prince George's County is now in custody.

Prince George's County police said the suspect was apprehended around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday after they spent almost eight hours searching for him.

Earlier in the day, police said they were called to Hickory Hill Avenue in Lanham around 8:40 a.m. to investigate a suspicious, occupied vehicle.

Officers say they approached the car, and were interacting with the driver when he pulled a weapon and fired. The officers fired back and the suspect fled in the car.

The shooter's weapon was recovered, police say. No officers were injured. Investigators cannot confirm if the driver was struck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.