Driver who crashed into parked car in Silver Spring had been shot, police say

The driver who crashed into a parked car in Silver Spring had been shot, according to police in Montgomery County.

Authorities say they were called to the 3600 block of Spruell Drive on November 28 around 9:40 p.m. for the report of a crash.

When they arrived they found a sedan had struck a parked car. Investigators say neighbors pulled the driver from the car and were attempting CPR when emergency crews arrived.

Officials say as crews took over, they saw the man had suffered gunshot wounds and called police.

The man died at the scene. The investigation is continuing.