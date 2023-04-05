Driver who allegedly shot at police hospitalized after troopers return fire on I-95

Virginia State Police troopers were involved in a shootout on the highway Wednesday night that left two people injured.

A VSP spokesperson said it all started around 9:40 p.m. when a Virginia State Police trooper was alerted about an SUV with the wrong license plates displayed on it.

The department said the vehicle was traveling south on I-95 near Exit 167 in Fairfax County when the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle.

According to VSP, the SUV refused to stop and sped away — veering off the right side of the road and crashing into the woods near Exit 148 in Prince William County.

As troopers approached the SUV, the department said the driver began shooting at them. State police returned fire.

The male driver and female passenger are now both being treated for injuries. No state police were injured in the shooting.

The VSP spokesperson said the incident is under investigation by the department.

