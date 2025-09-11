Driver uproots tree, crashes truck into Stafford County home, charged with DUI

article

The Brief A North Carolina driver crashed into a North Stafford home. The driver attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended. He faces multiple charges including DUI and felony hit-and-run.



A North Carolina driver faces serious charges after crashing a truck into a North Stafford residence and attempting to drive away while intoxicated, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened on Sept. 9 at 11:29 p.m. on Huff Drive in Stafford County. The driver, identified as 35-year-old Alexandros Brownlee, reportedly struck a parked vehicle and someone's home before attempting to drive away from the scene.

A sheriff's deputy responded to the scene and found a trail of destruction that included a damaged Mercedes, a destroyed light post and an uprooted tree. Brownlee showed signs of intoxication and admitted to drinking before the incident, according to police.

Alexandros Brownlee (Photo provided by Stafford County Sheriff's Office)

The homeowner told authorities on scene that he narrowly avoided injury and stopped to answer the phone before the truck struck the house.

Stafford Sheriff's Office said, "The driver admitted to having two beers with his steak and potato dinner, but could not recall where he was coming from."

Brownlee faces several charges, including driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content above .2, felony hit-and-run of attended property, felony destruction of property and having a fictitious license plate.

He is currently held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

It remains unclear where Brownlee was coming from before the crash.