Driver struck, killed on shoulder of I-95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off road: police

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off the road.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened just after 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 169.

Investigators say the driver was having car trouble, pulled over to the shoulder, and exited the car to try and asses the problem.

Just as he was about to get back into his vehicle, police say the man was struck by passing car. The man was taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers say the driver of the striking vehicle, who was uninjured in the crash, tried to leave the scene but was stopped by witnesses. Authorities say charges are pending against the driver.

The crash investigation is still continuing at this time.