Driver struck by metal debris on Capital Beltway after it flew through windshield

A woman was injured Tuesday morning on the Beltway when metal debris crashed through her windshield in Montgomery County.

Initial reports indicated that the driver had been impaled, but investigators later explained that a two-foot-long Leaf Spring from another vehicle flew up into the air and through her van's windshield.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 6:15 a.m.

The part struck her midsection, and she suffered broken rips and other injuries that police described as minor.

Maryland State Police declined to identify the woman, noting only that she is in her mid 40s.

Several westbound lanes of I-495 were blocked while emergency crews were on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.