Road rage shooting leaves driver dead in DC; children left in suspect's car

A man was shot and killed by another driver in a road rage incident in Northeast D.C. Monday morning, according to D.C. police.

The suspect then ran off, leaving two young children in the back seat of the car.

Police say the incident happened during morning rush hour after a Jeep rear-ended a Honda in the 4400 block of Benning Road NE.

The driver of the Honda got out of the car and fired multiple shots at the Jeep, killing the driver, before running away and leaving two children in the car, according to police.

Then, the shooter ran off, leaving two young children behind in the Honda, according to police.

It is unclear at this time if police have identified the suspect and they have not released the name of the victim.

The killing marks the city's 198th homicide of the year, officials confirm. There were a total of 198 homicides in D.C. in 2020.