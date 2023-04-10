Driver seriously injures teenager, kills 2 dogs in Derwood crash

A 17-year-old girl is seriously injured and two dogs are dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Police Department said the collision happened near Muncaster Mill Road and Bowie Mill Road Monday evening.

A call reporting the crash, police said, came in around 4:24 p.m., and first responders from Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded to the 6300 block of Muncaster Mill Road where they found the two deceased dogs and the teenager.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed that the 17-year-old was walking her dogs in the Upper Rock Creek Trail area she was struck by the vehicle. Authorities are still trying to piece together why the vehicle hit the girl.

First responders sent the teenager to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Muncaster Mill Road is currently closed as Montgomery County Police investigate the matter.

