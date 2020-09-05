Driver kills bicyclist in Southeast DC

article

A Southeast D.C. man is dead after being "intentionally struck" by a vehicle Friday night, police say.

45-year-old David Farewell was crossing the street on a bicycle when he was hit by the car around 11:53 p.m. in the 2100 block of Young Street, Southeast.

The suspect then drove away, and Farewell died later at a local hospital.

D.C. police are offering up for $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.